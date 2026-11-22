FALMOUTH, Mass. — Ferry service was disrupted Saturday following an apparent swatting incident at the Woods Hole Ferry Terminal in Falmouth, police said.

At approximately 4:33 p.m., authorities received a call from an unidentified individual who claimed to have a pistol and threatened to harm people in Woods Hole.

The caller later claimed that bombs had been placed on buses and that police needed to respond.

The Falmouth Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Mashpee Police Department and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and conducted an extensive search of the terminal and ferries.

Authorities used physical searches, drones, aircraft and explosive-detection K-9 teams during the investigation.

Officers did not locate any explosives or armed individuals.

The Falmouth Police Department said a preliminary investigation strongly suggests the incident was a hoax. Police confirmed there is no danger to the public.

“The Falmouth Police Department takes all threats involving firearms and explosives extremely seriously. Every report of this nature is treated as credible until an appropriate investigation determines otherwise,” said Chief Jeffrey Lourie.

“Swatting is extremely dangerous. Incidents like these potentially place responding officers and members of the public at risk and occupy a lot of police resources.”

Ferry service at 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday was also cancelled due to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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