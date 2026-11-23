STOUGHTON, Mass. — Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara returned to work Monday after spending months on administrative leave amid investigations involving her and Town Manager Thomas Calter.

McNamara spoke outside the Stoughton Police Department alongside her attorney Monday morning, saying she is grateful to be back at work and thanking the community for its continued support during the investigation.

“I’m overwhelmed and have been overwhelmed of the support over the last five months and the challenges going forward but it’s time to get back to work to do the job I love and continue serving this community in the same fashion that I have in the last 25 years,” McNamara said.

In July, McNamara and Calter were both placed on administrative leave after making allegations against each other. McNamara accused Calter of harassment, discrimination, and interfering with her leadership. Calter, meanwhile, claimed McNamara berated an employee.

An independent investigation found the allegations against McNamara were unsubstantiated and that she did not violate town policy. The findings of the investigation into Calter have not yet been released. Calter denies the allegations against him.

McNamara’s return comes just weeks after former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell was found guilty of killing Sandra Birchmore and her unborn baby.

McNamara has claimed that Calter asked her to destroy evidence related to the Birchmore investigation. She said Monday that she made difficult decisions in her effort to fight for Birchmore.

“I had to do some difficult things and it was worth and it was the right thing to do and it makes it easier when it’s the right thing to do,” McNamara said.

McNamara and her attorney, Leah Marie Barrault of Barrault and Associates, LLC, said they believe justice is slowly being restored in Stoughton.

“It’s getting her back to work that was the major point of it,” Barrault said. “I think another piece of justice is ensuring that no other public employee in Stoughton or in any other municipality is treated the way chief McNamara was treated without any due process or rights that they’re afforded.”

McNamara currently has a lawsuit against the town and Calter. She said she has no plans of going anywhere.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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