STOUGHTON, Mass. — Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara is expected to return to work Monday after spending months on paid administrative leave following harassment allegations stemming from a dispute with the town manager.

McNamara was placed on leave in July after Town Manager Thomas Calter accused her of harassment.

However, an independent investigation found no wrongdoing and determined the allegations against McNamara were baseless.

Calter was also placed on leave amid the dispute.

In a statement, McNamara thanked residents who have been pushing for her return.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your support and belief in me truly means everything. It’s time to get back to work,” McNamara said.

McNamara’s legal team previously filed a harassment claim against Calter, alleging harassment and a smear campaign against her.

The Stoughton Police Department has also faced scrutiny following the trial of former officer Matthew Farwell, who was convicted of killing Sandra Birchmore.

In a letter to McNamara, the town said it recognizes the importance of her leadership and looks forward to her return.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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