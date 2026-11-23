NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in New Bedford.

At around 11:40 p.m. on November 17, authorities were dispatched to 1441 Pleasant Street for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a male, subsequently identified as 44-year-old Christian Felix of New Bedford, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Felix was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

39-year-old James Bean of New Bedford has been charged with murder and carrying a loaded firearm, according to the DA.

He is expected to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group