DEDHAM, Mass. — The three-part true-crime documentary series spotlighting Karen Read’s two high-profile murder trials is now streaming on Netflix.

Read was found not guilty of murder in 2025 in connection with the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, who was found dead outside a Canton home during a blizzard in January 2022.

Her first trial in 2024 ended with a hung jury.

The series, “The Trials of Karen Read,” features interviews with people who were inside the home the night O’Keefe was found, O’Keefe’s family and friends, jurors, and others involved in the investigation and subsequent court battles.

Her trials also fueled viral conspiracy theories about the circumstances surrounding O’Keefe’s death.

Read and her Los Angeles-based attorney, Alan Jackson, are also reportedly preparing to launch a weekly video podcast. Amazon has also greenlit a drama series about Read, starring Elizabeth Banks.

Before Read’s retrial, Jackson joined Read for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Boston 25 News, during which she discussed her criminal case in detail.

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