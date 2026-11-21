WALTHAM, Mass. — A Waltham father says he may not allow his 14-year-old daughter to return to school until another student is removed, after he says she received hundreds of disturbing messages, including pornographic material and photos of the student posing with weapons.

The family has also filed a harassment prevention order against the student.

Mark Joyce publicly raised his concerns during a Waltham School Committee meeting Wednesday, expressing anger and frustration over what he believes has been an inadequate response from the school district.

“There were too many red flags for us to not come forward with it,” Joyce said.

Joyce said an 18-year-old student at Waltham High School sent approximately 1,000 text messages to his daughter over the course of several weeks. He said those messages included disturbing images, pornographic material and photographs of the student posing with weapons.

Joyce said one image in particular alarmed him.

“Several with guns, one with an AK-47 assault rifle, and that’s the one that was pretty jarring because it is very similar to the images we’ve seen in other unfortunate school shootings,” Joyce said.

Joyce said he believes the messages raise public safety concerns. He said he initially attempted to bring his concerns to school leaders but did not receive a response, prompting him to speak publicly at the School Committee meeting.

Joyce and his wife met with the superintendent Friday, but he said he remains disappointed with the district’s response and what he described as a lack of consequences for the student.

“I think there’s some very, very good people up at the Waltham High School,” Joyce said. “I think it’s the School Committee, the superintendent and the Mass. laws that have really held up any progress with getting a potentially dangerous person away from the other 1,800 kids.”

In a letter to families, the principal of Waltham High School acknowledged the concerns but said the school’s initial investigation did not identify a specific threat.

“While the information shared with the school is concerning, our initial investigation did not identify any specific threats directed toward individuals or the school community,” the letter said in part. “Based on the information currently available, the incidents appear to have occurred outside of Waltham Public Schools.”

Joyce, however, argues the school bears some responsibility because his daughter and the 18-year-old student met at school when they were seated together in a Freshman French class.

“My daughter would have never been exposed to this man, this adult student, if he wasn’t placed in a freshman-level French class, at the same workstation as my daughter,” Joyce said. “They never would have had this interaction; they never would have gotten the ball rolling, so I do think there is some accountability there.”

The Waltham Public Schools superintendent also sent a letter to families saying the district takes the concerns seriously and will support those impacted while working with the Waltham Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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