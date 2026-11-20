LOWELL, Mass. — A 14-year-old boy is being held without bail on a murder charge after authorities say his 69-year-old great-aunt suffered a broken jaw, a broken bone in her neck, and a skull fracture during an alleged attack inside their Lowell home.

Brayden Lee, of Lowell, was arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court on charges of murder and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60 causing serious bodily injury in connection with the death of his great-aunt, Sheila Ingebritson. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Lee was arrested Thursday after an investigation spanning more than three months, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Gregory Hudon.

The DA’s office said Lowell police responded to a home on Puffer Street on the afternoon of Aug. 11 for a report of a woman who had fallen and was bleeding. Officers found Ingebritson dead in the kitchen, according to prosecutors.

Brayden Lee Brayden Lee is arraigned on a murder charge in Lowell District Court.

“There was blood on her head, dripping from her mouth, and splattered around the kitchen area,” prosecutors said during Lee’s arraignment Friday. “Responding officers also noticed a number of cleaning supplies...There were also clothes in the process of being cleaned in the washing machine.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Ingebritson’s death a homicide and determined that she suffered multiple serious injuries, including a broken jaw, a broken bone in her neck and a skull fracture, authorities said.

“The hyoid bone in her neck was broken. According to the doctor, that would require external pressure and force to break because it’s a well-protected structure,” prosecutors explained. “There was no apparent bruising.”

Authorities said Lee had lived with Ingebritson since he was an infant. Prosecutors said Ingebritson had previously expressed fear of Lee and described him as volatile.

“Prior to leaving the house, he [Lee] said she [Ingebritson] was upset with him because he had court on Thursday and she explained that she thought he was throwing his life away,” prosecutors told the court. “He had punched holes in the wall and put his fist in her face in the past, threatening her. He was also not taking his prescribed medication.”

When emergency responders arrived, Lee was found shirtless and sitting across the street with his father, prosecutors said. Lee allegedly claimed he had returned home after spending time with friends, found his great-aunt on the floor, and called 911.

Prosecutors, however, said investigators later determined that his father’s girlfriend and a neighbor had placed the calls.

Sheila Ingebritson Sheila Ingebritson (Handout photo)

Investigators reviewed phone data and surveillance video from the area and concluded that Lee and Ingebritson had argued on the day she died and were the only two people inside the home when the fatal assault occurred, according to the DA’s office. Investigators also found blood droplets on Lee’s shirt, prosecutors said.

“As part of the investigation, police reviewed phone data and surveillance video in the area of the home on the day of Sheila Ingebritson’s death,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “That information allegedly indicated that the defendant had an argument with the victim on the day of her death and that the defendant and the victim were the only two people inside the home at the time the fatal assault occurred.”

Prosecutors also told the court that audio captured by a neighbor’s security system recorded a phone call between Lee and his father in which Lee allegedly said, “This is f****** bad, dad. I can’t say it over the phone.”

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors also discussed Lee’s mental health history and alleged issues with taking prescribed medication.

Because Lee is charged with murder, this case went straight to district court, as there is no option to present it in juvenile court due to the “extreme atrocity,” Boston 25 News learned.

Lee is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Friday, Dec. 18.

The case remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group