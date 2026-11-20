HAVERHILL, Mass. — A Haverhill woman believes a scammer used an AI-generated recording of her voice to convince her mother that she was being held hostage this Tuesday.

Madison Miller said she was getting her usual morning coffee in Haverhill Tuesday morning when her mother called from their home just down the road.

“She was screaming, screaming,” Miller remembered.

Miller said she turned the car around and raced back home, where she said her distraught mother, Lisa, met her at the front door.

Lisa apparently told her daughter that she received a call from an unknown 978 number shortly after Madison left their house.

She said an older man’s voice on the other end claimed her daughter was being held hostage in the backseat of a car after a drug deal went bad.

Miller said her mother also heard what sounded like her daughter’s voice on the call, pleading for help. Miller said the caller threatened that things would get worse if Lisa did not stop talking.

Miller believes the voice her mother heard was generated using AI. She has an active TikTok page and believes a scammer could have taken her voice from videos posted there and used it to target her mother.

“She said, ‘Madison, there was not a second I didn’t believe it was you with that voice — not a second,’” Miller said.

Miller said one detail made the call especially convincing: she calls her mother “mum,” not “mom,” and the voice on the call used “mum.”

Legal analyst Peter Elikann said scams like this have been around for some time but are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Elikann said it can be incredibly difficult for police to track down scammers, but if they are caught, prosecutors could pursue charges including extortion or wire fraud.

Miller believes whoever was behind the call could be on the North Shore and that the incident may have been very local.

Boston 25 News reached out to Haverhill police for an update and is waiting on a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group