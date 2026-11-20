MEDWAY, Mass. — Four teachers at the Accept Education Collaboration inside the Medway Middle School were injured after a student experienced a mental health crisis.

Police said they responded to the educational program that operates in a secured wing of the Medway Middle School building for a student experiencing a mental health crisis.

Officers said they de-escalated the incident.

Officers said four teachers sustained minor injuries. Two were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. No students were harmed.

The department said it will not release further information due to the sensitive nature of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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