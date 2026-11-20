LOWELL, Mass. — In Lowell District Court on Friday, Brayden Lee, just 14 years old, was arraigned for the murder of his 69-year-old great-aunt, Sheila Ingebritson, in the Puffer Street home where they both lived.

On August 11th, prosecutors allege Brayden beat his great-aunt to death in her kitchen during an argument.

The Medical Examiner detailed numerous injuries, including a broken jaw, broken neck bones, and a fractured skull.

Lowell teen charged with murder for death of his great aunt

“They did find the 69-year-old female lying on her back in the kitchen with blood on her face and on her clothing with obvious signs of death,” prosecutor Jake McCrindle told the court.

Sheila Ingebritson’s heartbroken family filled the courtroom for Brayden Lee’s arraignment.

They said after Braydon’s mother died, his biological father didn’t want him. So when Braydon was 7 months old, Sheila took custody of him.

“She loved him, she took care of him since he was a baby,” Michael McGrade, Sheila’s brother, said. “She gave him everything he ever wanted. I just can’t believe he did something like this.”

Lowell teen charged with murder for death of his great aunt

Sheila’s family tells us that as Braydon grew older, he grew more violent and that Sheila and her son, who also lived in the house, were afraid of him.

Gail Young, the victim’s sister, said Sheila was upset when she spoke to Sheila shortly

“I said, ‘What’s the matter?’ And she said, ‘Brayden spit in my car, and he spit all over the floor.’ And I said, ‘Why would he do that?’ And she said, ‘Because he’s a dirty pig,’ Young said.

Braydon Lee is now charged with murder and assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious injury.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Lowell teen charged with murder for death of his great aunt

“I’ll never get my sister back. But he needs psychological mental health. Someone in their right mind doesn’t do that,” Gail Young said.

Brayden Lee was ordered held without bail and is due back in court in December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group