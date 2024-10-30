Stop & Shop closing 7 Mass. stores for good on Halloween, will donate leftover groceries

WORCESTER, Mass. — Stop & Shop will close seven Massachusetts stores on Halloween, with two locations donating leftover groceries to a local food bank.

The Quincy-based grocery chain’s store at 165 Needham Street in Newton closed in August. Seven other locations will shut their doors for good on Thursday:

932 North Montell St. in Brockton

341 Plymouth St. in Halifax

36 New State Highway in Raynham

539-571 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury

415 Cooley St. in Springfield

545 Lincoln St. in Worcester

24 Mattakeesett St. in Pembroke

The Stop & Shop stores in Shrewsbury and Worcester are preparing to donate any remaining items to Worcester County Food Bank, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported.

“The Worcester County Food Pantry will go two to three times a week and pick up what hasn’t sold,” a Stop & Shop spokeswoman told the newspaper.

Stop & Shop said it’s also working closely with other local hunger relief agencies to ensure that anything that remains unsold at the time of the store closures gets donated to those in need.

The chain has offered customers discounts in the recent leadup to the store closures.

Earlier in the year, Stop & Shop announced plans to close nearly three dozen “underperforming” grocery stores.

