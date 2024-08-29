1st of 8 Mass. Stop & Shop locations to close Thursday amid plan to shutter 32 across region

NEWTON, Mass. — The first of eight Stop & Shop locations that will shut its doors across Massachusetts is closing on Thursday.

Earlier in the year, Stop & Shop announced that it plans to close nearly three dozen “underperforming” grocery stores including 8 in Massachusetts.

A company spokesperson confirmed the Newton store located at 165 Needham St. has closed as of Thursday, August 29.

All other stores that are slated to close will remain open through September and October to serve customers.

The following locations will close in Massachusetts:

932 North Montello St., Brockton

36 New State Highway, Raynham

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

165 Needham St., Newton

415 Cooley St., Springfield

545 Lincoln St. Worcester

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke

Closing dates for other stores will vary, but all impacted stores will shut down before November 2.

“There will be communication to customers a few weeks prior to each closure via in-store signage, the weekly circular, and customer emails, the company said.

Store associates who work at closing stores will be offered work at other locations.

Stop & Shop is a New England-based grocery store chain and it will close 31 additional locations.

After all closures are complete, Stop & Shop will still operate 350 stores in five states, including 81 stores in Connecticut, 115 in Massachusetts, 47 in New Jersey, 91 in New York, and 25 in Rhode Island.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

