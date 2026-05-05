Stefon Diggs trial Day 2: Accuser returns to stand as defense challenges her testimony

DEDHAM, Mass. — The personal chef who accused former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs of assault and attempted strangulation will return to the witness stand Tuesday as the trial enters its second day in Dedham District Court.
Defense attorneys have pushed back on Adams’ account, arguing the assault never happened. They pointed out that Adams did not take photos of any alleged bruising or marks and failed to disclose to police that she and Diggs were involved in what they described as an intimate relationship.
The defense also noted Adams was upset about being excluded from a trip to Miami and suggested that anger may have played a role in her allegations.
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Boston attorney Elyse Hershon, a legal analyst, said the defense aggressively highlighted inconsistencies in Adams’ testimony.
“We have to look at why she would lie about this, and the defense is bringing out information,” Hershon said. “She deleted text messages before she went to the police and showed an angry exchange between her and Diggs. That doesn’t look good. So something that doesn’t look good is something the defense will use in their closing — to really say you can’t believe her, you can’t trust her, she lied, she just wanted money.”
The trial is expected to last another one to two days. Adams is scheduled to resume testimony first thing Tuesday morning as cross-examination continues.