State sets date for start of jury selection in retrial of Karen Read

DEDHAM, Mass, — The Massachusetts Court System on Tuesday set a date for the start of jury selection in the retrial of Karen Read, the Mansfield woman who is accused in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe.

The second murder trial in the state’s case against Read is scheduled to begin with jury selection in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, according to a MassCourts spokesperson.

Read is accused of hitting O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die in a snowstorm after a night of drinking. The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home and dragged outside.

In July 2024, Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial after jurors in Read’s first trial deadlocked.

Karen Read Judge Cannone (Karen Read (left) Judge Beverly Cannone (right))

After the trial, Read’s attorneys had argued that their client’s double jeopardy protections were violated because several jurors who came forward after the mistrial indicated that Read was found not guilty of two of the three charges she faces, second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Cannone rejected a subsequent motion to dismiss the charges, prompting an appeal to the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts.

The appeal to drop Read’s charges was denied by the Bay State’s highest court in February. She is also charged with manslaughter.

Read’s attorneys next plan to appeal the SJC’s ruling in federal court.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview on Super Bowl Sunday, Read told Boston 25′s Ted Daniel that she has “nothing to hide” and that she’s “been framed” for murder.

RELATED:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group