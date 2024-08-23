Judge denies Karen Read’s motion to dismiss 2 charges against her

DEDHAM, Mass. — The judge overseeing the Karen Read murder trial has denied her motion to dismiss two charges against her.

Defense attorneys for Karen Read argued earlier this month that two charges in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, including second-degree murder should be dismissed, focusing on the jury deliberations that led to a mistrial.

“After careful consideration, this Court concludes that because the defendant was not acquitted of any charges and defense counsel consented to the Court’s declaration of a mistrial, double jeopardy is not implicated by retrial of the defendant,” court paperwork said. The motion is therefore DENIED,” the paperwork continued to say.

Read is accused of ramming into John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowstorm in January 2022. Her two-month trial ended last month when jurors declared they were hopelessly deadlocked and a judge declared a mistrial on the fifth day of deliberations.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 45 Karen Read

“We have evidence here that the jury acquitted Ms. Read,” defense lawyer Marty Weinberg told the court. “What could be more central to the core values of our criminal justice system than to make a judicial determination with a respected and experienced Superior Court judge whether that is so or not and, if it’s so, stop her re-prosecution?”

In several motions since the mistrial, the defense contends four jurors have said the jury unanimously reached a not guilty verdict on second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a deadly accident and were deadlocked on the remaining manslaughter charge. Trying her again on those two charges would be unconstitutional double jeopardy, they said.

Judge Beverly Cannone ruled against her motion on Friday.

A new trial is set to begin on January 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group