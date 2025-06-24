State police ID lieutenant seriously hurt in Revere Beach hit-and-run as suspect faces judge

CHELSEA, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday identified the lieutenant who was injured in a hit-and-run crash at Revere Beach on Monday as the suspected driver of a stolen motorcycle faced a judge.

Akram Elmoukhtari, 18, of Revere, was arraigned in Chelsea District Court on charges including assault and battery with a motorcycle and receiving stolen property. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Suffolk Assistant District Attorney John Verner told the court that Elmoukhtari was riding a stolen motorcycle when he crashed into State Police Lt. Donald Bossi on Revere Beach Boulevard around 5 p.m.

Bossi, the station commander of the Revere Barracks, was thrown about 45 feet and rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In an update late Tuesday morning, State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble said Bossi remained hospitalized in stable condition.

“Yesterday’s senseless crash could have proven fatal if not for the resilience and extraordinary strength of Lieutenant Bossi, and the care he received on scene, in transit, and at the hospital,” Noble said in a statement.

Dozens of law enforcement officials packed the courthouse for Elmoukhtari’s arraignment in support of Bossi.

Before the crash, Verner said Elmoukhtari blew through a red light in the area of Shirley Avenue, was “driving recklessly,” and was “popping wheelies.”

Verner said Bossi was captured on video exiting his cruiser and stepping into a lane of traffic. Seconds later, Elmoukhtari allegedly sped by at a high rate of speed.

“The defendant literally plows into and runs the lieutenant over,” Verner said. “Not only did the defendant not stop and avoid Lt. Bossi, but he also got off his motorcycle and didn’t stop there.”

Elmoukhtari, who was allowed to hide behind a door during his arraignment, allegedly ditched the stolen motorcycle in the roadway and ran off down Revere Beach Boulevard.

“This guy was running like his pants were on fire,” witness Harry Shekhel told Boston 25 News.

Verner described Lt. Bossi’s injuries in court.

“Quite frankly, Lt. Bossi is lucky to be alive. That’s not something I say lightly...Lt. Bossi only has a broken and separated pelvis...Multiple lacerations to his arms, his head, and his face needed stitches,” Verner said. “The base of his nose was broken to the extent it was pushed in and cracked the orbital bone in his face.”

A manhunt ensued for Elmoukhtari. He ultimately surrendered to police under escort from his father shortly before 9 p.m. Investigators said Elmoukhtari called a friend before that time and admitted to his alleged actions.

Verner asked that Elmoukhtari be held on $50,000 bail, citing that he was in juvenile court earlier on Monday for a case stemming from a high school fight.

“Literally six hours later, this defendant is on a stolen motorcycle,” Verner said. “This is not a person whom we can have confidence in obeying the rules of the court.”

Verner said the state will likely pursue an assault to murder charge in connection with the crash.

Elmoukhtari’s court-appointed attorney, Carla Barrett, asked the court to consider personal recognizance, arguing that there are “very live issues of juvenile brain development at play.”

“This is someone who comes from a very loving, stable family, but unfortunately fell into some friends who weren’t the best influence.”

The judge presiding over the hearing set Elmoukhtari‘s bail at $50,000 with conditions he is fitted with a GPS device and remain under home confinement if he’s able to post that amount.

Elmoukhtari is due back in court on July 18.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

