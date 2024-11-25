‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland visits Campus School at Boston College

BOSTON — ‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland paid a visit to the Campus school at Boston College.

Holland, whose girlfriend Zendaya is shooting a film in Boston, spent several hours at the school, which educates students ages 3-22 with extensive support needs.

Holland visited all six classrooms and talked with the students as well as jamming with them on tambourine and vocals during a music therapy session.

In a message on Facebook, the school wrote, “A huge thanks to Tom Holland for swinging by and making yesterday unforgettable. We are incredibly grateful to The Brothers Trust for helping us equip our school with the tools needed for our community to thrive and our students to reach their full potential! More information on this soon.”

The British actor also donated $25k to the special education school through his family foundation

“He couldn’t have been more down to earth,” said Jennifer Miller, the Campus School’s marketing manager. “He was fully, fully engaged with our students—they were absolutely the priority—but he was so friendly towards the staff as well.”

