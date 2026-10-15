Reading community honors mother killed in alleged domestic homicide

READING, Mass. — Hundreds of people gathered in Reading Wednesday evening to remember Andria Hanafin, a mother of three whose death has shaken the community and prompted an outpouring of support from friends, family members and local leaders.

The candlelight vigil brought together residents from across the town to celebrate Hanafin’s life and support one another as the investigation into her death continues.

“It’s just amazing, just the community togetherness that you can really feel, that support from one another,” said Holly Gillette, a longtime friend of Hanafin.

Gillette said she has known Hanafin for more than a decade.

“I want to be here for her and her family because I just love her so much,” Gillette said.

Throughout the evening, friends shared stories and memories of Hanafin, describing her as a caring and compassionate person who touched many lives.

“We’re all here together just to lean on one another,” Gillette said. “We’re all telling stories about Andria. We all know she’s such a loving person, but just to hear some of the other stories, how they met her. She was a hospice care person, she was a cat caregiver, she was a florist as well. She just has so many stories to tell for so many people out there.”

Hanafin was found dead inside her home about a week ago. Authorities allege her son, 22-year-old Ryan Hanafin, was responsible for her death.

Reading town officials helped organize the vigil and made mental health resources available for those struggling with the tragedy.

“When we experience moments like this that are shocking and not common in our community, we know that we can rely on each other,” said Reading Town Manager Jayne Wellman.

Reading Police Chief David Clark also addressed the crowd.

“No amount of training or experience prepares you for when the truly unthinkable happens in our town,” Clark said. “We stand with you as you grieve this profound tragedy.”

Residents joined police officers, school officials and community leaders in prayer and song, pledging to honor Hanafin’s memory in the years ahead.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan attended the vigil and said the focus remains on the victim and those affected by her death.

“You never lose sight of the person at the heart of this, of the loss to a family and to a community,” Ryan said.

Ryan Hanafin was arrested in Vermont last week in connection with his mother’s death. He is expected to appear in Woburn District Court on Thursday as the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office continues its investigation.

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