Reading man accused of killing mother expected in Woburn court week after capture in Vermont

WOBURN, Mass. — A 22-year-old Reading man accused in the death of his mother is expected to be arraigned on murder and other charges in Woburn District Court Thursday.

Investigators say Ryan Hanifin shot and killed his mother, 49-year-old Andrea Hanifin, who was found dead during the early morning hours of Oct. 8. Hours later, police arrested him in Vermont, where he then voluntarily waived extradition on Friday.

The court appearance comes as the Reading community mourns Andrea’s death.

Ryan Hanafin appears in Vermont court

Hundreds gathered Wednesday night for a vigil town leaders organized in her memory. Mental health resources were also available for people attending the vigil.

One of Andrea’s friends said the gathering gave those who knew her an opportunity to lean on one another and share stories about her life and the many people she helped.

Andrea was described as a caregiver in hospice care and a florist. She was also a veterinary technician who rescued animals.

Andria Hanafin (Andria Hanafin)

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan attended the vigil and stressed the importance of remembering the impact a homicide has on victims and the surrounding community.

The case has also drawn attention to dozens of cats that were living at the Hanifin home. Eighty-four cats were removed from the property and are receiving medical treatment. Some could be available for adoption this week.

Andrea’s husband said that before her death, she had argued with her son about the cats and told him to move out. Animal control officers were seen removing animal crates from the home the morning after the killing.

Ryan Hanifin is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

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