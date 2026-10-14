84 cats surrendered from home of Reading woman found dead, a few may be adoptable this week

READING, Mass. — 84 cats were surrendered from a Reading home where a woman was found dead last week, and some could be available for adoption as early as this week.

Andria Hanafin is being remembered as an animal rescuer who fostered cats and worked as a veterinary technician. She was found dead inside her home on Thursday, Oct. 8, from a gunshot wound. Her son Ryan, who was taken into custody in Vermont, has since been charged with her murder.

MSPCA-Angell said 84 cats were surrendered from the home where Hanafin was found. Documents obtained by Boston 25 revealed that Hanafin and her son had been getting into arguments about the cats in the home.

The cats have varying medical needs, MSPCA said, and those requiring treatment will receive it before they become available for adoption.

“Our hearts are with the family, and everyone affected by this tragedy,” said MSPCA-Angell Director of Law Enforcement Chris Schindler. “We removed the cats from the home and brought them to our shelters. Now, we’re focused on getting them the care they require before they’ll be ready to find new homes.”

A small number of the cats may be available for adoption as soon as this week, while others are expected to remain in MSPCA-Angell’s care for a period of time.

0 of 4 84 cats surrendered from home of Reading woman found dead, son charged in her death Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell 84 cats surrendered from home of Reading woman found dead, son charged in her death Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell 84 cats surrendered from home of Reading woman found dead, son charged in her death Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell 84 cats surrendered from home of Reading woman found dead, son charged in her death Courtesy: MSCPA-Angell

MSPCA said taking in the cats have caused their shelters to be pushed to the brink, and is asking those to donate, adopt, volunteer, or foster if they can.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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