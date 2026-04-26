‘Full of life and laughter’: Wellesley mom accused in children’s deaths was in custody battle

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A Wellesley mother accused of murdering her two children was pursuing custody of them and their home, according to court records.

Janette MacAusland, 49, of Wellesley was arrested and charged in Vermont with two counts of murder for the deaths of her children, 7-year-old Kai, and 6-year-old Ella.

On Friday night, police received a welfare check from Vermont, and found the kids deceased inside the home. It’s still unclear who made the welfare check call.

MacAusland is currently being held in Bennington County Superior Court on a fugitive from justice charge.

MacAusland’s husband, Samuel MacAusland, filed for divorce back in October of 2025, according to Norfolk Probate and Family Court records. MacAusland filed a counterclaim in November, and a Guardian ad Litem was appointed to investigate and make recommendations to the court to protect the best interests of Kai and Ella just week.

“We were devastated to learn of the tragic death of two of our WPS students, a second-grader and kindergartener at Schofield Elementary School. This is an unimaginable loss that will be deeply felt not just at Schofield but across our entire community,” Superintendent from Wellesley Public Schools said in a statement.

“Our crisis team is planning support for students, staff, and families as we prepare for the reopening of school on Monday. I ask that we all keep this family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Cale Darah, a former babysitter for Kai and Ella, said she remembered the two young siblings as “full of life and laughter.”

“They were two beautiful children who were full of life and laughter, and it pains me to think that the world should remember them only by the way their lives were tragically ended,” she said.

MacAusland is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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