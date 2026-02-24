South Shore, Cape Cod residents in dark, cold after wind-blown snow batters communities

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Hundreds of thousands of South Shore and Cape Cod residents are waking up in the dark and cold on Tuesday after a powerful blizzard caused widespread damage to the region’s electric system.

In Plymouth, nearly 24,000 customers — about 70% of the town — are without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Overall, there were more than 65,000 outages across Plymouth County. Barnstable County had nearly 160,000 outages.

Eversource said it had crews prepositioned across Plymouth and Cape Cod before the storm hit and brought in an additional 500 workers on Sunday. More crews from Western Massachusetts and New Hampshire, areas that saw little impact from the storm, are also heading to the South Shore to assist.

Restoration work, which could take “multiple” days, is expected to begin in full on Tuesday morning.

Doug Foley, Eversource’s president of Massachusetts electric operations, said high winds during the blizzard prevented crews from going up in bucket trucks.

“Anything greater than 35 miles an hour, it’s not recommended to go up there,” Foley said. “There are a lot of things that we can do while the wind’s blowing. We use our remote technology, our automated switches. In fact, we picked up over 110,000 customers since the beginning of the storm using our remote switching technology.”

Wind gusts in Plymouth on Monday neared 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Foley added that while they wait for winds to subside, crews will also work on clearing roads while they wait to go up in the air.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

