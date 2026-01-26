Some Mass. districts announce Tuesday school closures after massive snowstorm

DEDHAM, Mass. — Some Massachusetts districts plan to close schools again on Tuesday after a massive winter storm buried the region in snow.

After nearly two feet of snow fell in some areas on Sunday into early Monday, another round of light snow was pushing through Monday afternoon. Up to six inches of additional snowfall was possible in some areas through the evening.

Towns and cities across the Commonwealth were busy clearing huge piles of snow on Monday.

Travel also remained difficult on roads in some areas.

To view an updated list of school and business closings in Massachusetts, click here.

