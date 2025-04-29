Family identifies young boy struck, killed by school bus in Boston

BOSTON — A boy who was struck and killed by a school bus just feet away from his Boston home on Monday afternoon has been identified by his family.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian crash involving a school bus at 107 Washington Street in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood around 2:45 p.m. discovered a young victim, according to the Boston Police Department.

The boy, identified by family as 6-year-old Lens Arthur Joseph, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lens Arthur Joseph Lens Arthur Joseph -- Family photo (Lens Arthur Joseph -- Family photo)

A source told Boston 25 News that the bus driver was transported to Boston police headquarters for questioning, but it’s unclear if they’ll face charges.

Video from the scene showed the school bus roped off with yellow police tape, debris scattered in the street, and several police officers scouring the area for evidence.

Neighborhood resident Nathaniel Thomas had just returned home from work when tragedy struck. He ran over to comfort Joseph.

“I saw the kid lying on the ground and his female relative screaming‚” Thomas recalled. “I turned the kid to the side, tried to get him to let out some of the blood that he was choking on.”

Thomas said that he is devastated by the horror he witnessed.

“It’s like the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” Thomas added.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said other children who were on the bus were evaluated and taken to the hospital.

Boston 25 News spotted Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune leaving the boy’s family home late Monday night. She vowed support for his loved ones as they cope with the tragedy.

“My heart breaks for the child, their family, and our BPS community at this time,” Louijeune said. “No one should ever have to bury someone so young - someone with so much promise. The days ahead will be difficult for the family, and we will wrap them with support and love during this tragic incident.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu added, “This is absolutely heartbreaking. I hope all of us hug our kids a little tighter tonight.”

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said grief counselors would be made available for students, staff, and families.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting the Boston Police Department with an investigation into the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

