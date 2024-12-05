Town-by-town totals: These Mass. communities have received the most snow (so far)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A wintry mix of rain and snow is on tap for Massachusetts through the Thursday morning commute.

Dozens of school districts have announced cancellations or delays and the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for some areas.

As of 7 a.m., nearly a half foot of snow was already on the ground in some Bay State communities.

Here is a look at how much snow has fallen so far, according to National Weather Service reports:

Pittsfield: 5.8 inches

Hubbardston: 5.5 inches

Ashfield: 5.3 inches

Princeton: 5 inches

Greenfield: 4.5 inches

Becket: 4 inches

Lunenburg: 3.1 inches

Holyoke: 3 inches

Templeton: 2.6 inches

Hardwick: 2.2 inches

Pepperell: 2.1 inches

Sturbridge: 2.1 inches

Athol: 2 inches

Warren: 2 inches

Granby: 2 inches

Montague: 1.5 inches

Williamsburg: 1.5 inches

Ludlow: 1.3 inches

Worcester: 1 inch

This list will be updated throughout the morning.

