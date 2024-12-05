Town-by-town totals: These Mass. communities have received the most snow (so far)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A wintry mix of rain and snow is on tap for Massachusetts through the Thursday morning commute.
Dozens of school districts have announced cancellations or delays and the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for some areas.
As of 7 a.m., nearly a half foot of snow was already on the ground in some Bay State communities.
Here is a look at how much snow has fallen so far, according to National Weather Service reports:
- Pittsfield: 5.8 inches
- Hubbardston: 5.5 inches
- Ashfield: 5.3 inches
- Princeton: 5 inches
- Greenfield: 4.5 inches
- Becket: 4 inches
- Lunenburg: 3.1 inches
- Holyoke: 3 inches
- Templeton: 2.6 inches
- Hardwick: 2.2 inches
- Pepperell: 2.1 inches
- Sturbridge: 2.1 inches
- Athol: 2 inches
- Warren: 2 inches
- Granby: 2 inches
- Montague: 1.5 inches
- Williamsburg: 1.5 inches
- Ludlow: 1.3 inches
- Worcester: 1 inch
This list will be updated throughout the morning.
