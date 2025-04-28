‘Absolutely heartbreaking’: Child dies after being struck by school bus in Hyde Park, police say

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a child was struck and killed by a school bus in Boston on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian crash involving a school bus at 107 Washington Street in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood around 2:45 p.m. found a boy at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said during a news conference just after 5:00 p.m. that the child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

“I just came home...I just saw a kid on the ground and a relative member screaming,” a witness told Boston 25 News. “It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen.”

Video from the scene showed the school bus roped off with yellow police tape, debris scattered in the street, and several police officers scouring the area for evidence.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a press conference. “I hope all of us hug our kids a little tighter tonight, and continue to send our prayers and deepest condolences to the family members and all the loved ones of this child that has been lost.”

See photos from the scene:

The public was urged to avoid the area until further notice due to the large emergency response.

Police noted that the bus driver remained at the scene of the crash, however, it wasn’t immediately clear if they would face charges.

Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden saidif his office needs to hold someone accountable for this incident, they will.

Boston police noted that firefighters, EMS crews, and homicide detectives were called in to assist with the investigation.

A source tells Boston 25 News that the bus driver was transported to BPD for questioning.

Raw video: Scene of school bus, pedestrian crash in Boston

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

