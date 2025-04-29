Maine teen arrested for DUI, driving without license after New Hampshire crash injures 2 juveniles

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Two juveniles were injured and a Maine teenager is facing numerous DUI and other charges after the Subaru he was driving crashed into multiple traffic signs after speeding 125 mph along Interstate 95, state police said Tuesday.

Michael A. Wozny, 18, of Westbrook, Maine, initially provided a false identity to responding troopers, who later determined that Wozny did not hold a valid driver’s license after the incident early Tuesday morning, state police said.

Wozny is charged with three felony counts of reckless conduct, three misdemeanor counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or liquor, three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two misdemeanor counts of disobeying an officer, misdemeanor operating without a valid license, misdemeanor criminal mischief, a transportation of alcohol by a minor violation, and a violation of reckless operation.

Wozny declined bail, state police said. He was held at the Rockingham County Department of Corrections pending an appearance in Portsmouth District Court on Tuesday.

Two of the juvenile passengers were transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Their conditions were not known Tuesday.

Wozny, who was evaluated at a local area hospital, was not injured.

At 1:38 a.m. Tuesday, Trooper Patrick Vetter was patrolling I-95 in Greenland when he saw a 2017 Subaru Legacy traveling northbound at 125 mph in a posted 65 mph zone, state police said.

While trying to catch up to the Subaru, Vetter coordinated with other troopers who were on patrol.

Trooper McClure soon saw the Subaru drive past him at a high rate of speed. Troopers Vetter and McClure attempted to stop the Subaru, but the Subaru drove away at a high rate of speed.

The driver, later identified as Wozny, then left I-95 northbound via Exit 5 and continued to the Portsmouth Traffic Circle, where the Subaru crashed into multiple traffic signs.

Wozny then attempted to continue for a short distance before stopping on the Route 1 Bypass North, where troopers and Portsmouth Police detained all occupants of the Subaru.

All juvenile passengers were ultimately released to parents or guardians.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Portsmouth Police and Portsmouth Fire.

All aspects of the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Trooper Patrick Vetter at Patrick.R.Vetter@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

