Live video, updates: Day 6 of witness testimony in Karen Read’s retrial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read’s defense team will cross-examine a digital forensics expert on Tuesday morning as the Mansfield woman’s second murder trial enters Day 6 of witness testimony.

NOW ON THE STAND: Ian Whiffin, product manager at digital forensics firm Cellbrite

Read is accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert following a night of drinking.

Follow along with Ted Daniel’s live court updates:

Prosecutors say data on John O’Keefe’s cellphone show he never moved far away from a flagpole at 34 Fairview Road, where he was found dead in the snow on Jan. 29, 2022.

On Monday, Ian Whiffin, a product manager at digital forensics firm Cellbrite, faced more than three hours of questioning about data that he analyzed on John O’Keefe’s phone, most notably testifying that his Waze app placed him “very close” to the flagpole.

Karen Read Trial Ian Wiffin, a digital intelligence expert, with Celebrite, testifies under direct examination by special prosecutor Hank Brennan during Karen Read's murder retrial in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Monday April 28, 2025. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Pat Greenhouse/AP)

Whiffin testified that he also examined the location and healthcare data, battery temperature, and pocket state of O’Keefe’s phone.

Whiffin told the court that he believes O’Keefe’s cellphone stayed in the area of the flagpole outside 34 Fairview Road from 12:32 a.m. onward, indicating that O’Keefe never entered Brian Albert’s home.

Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan asked Whiffin, “Are all these dots and all these readings of the high frequency data that you compiled for that night, are they all consistent with Mr. O’Keefe’s phone being near the flagpole and not moving that night?”

Whiffin responded, “I think that’s a reasonable assumption.”

Jury tours scene of O'Keefe's death in Canton

Three flights of stairs were climbed, according to O’Keefe’s phone, but Whiffin says the location data shows he was in the car at that time and believes that’s likely from driving up inclines. Whiffin testified that O’Keefe’s phone recorded no steps or flights climbed between 12:32 a.m. and 6:04 a.m.

He also told the court that the battery temperature of O’Keefe’s phone dropped from 72 degrees at 12:37 a.m. to 37 degrees at 6:14 a.m.

Whiffin’s testimony started with Brennan questioning him about Jennifer McCabe’s Google searches on the morning that O’Keefe’s body was found in the snow at 34 Fairview Road in Canton.

McCabe was with Read the morning they found O’Keefe in the snow.

“I went into the data, looked at the various different, databases, different files that were in use, tested it across many different devices to make sure that my understanding and analysis of it was correct,” Whiffin said.

Most notably, Whiffin was grilled about what he uncovered on McCabe’s “Hos long to die in cold” search, which had a timestamp of 2:27 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, hours before O’Keefe was found dead.

Whiffin told the court that both a state trooper and private forensics examiner Richard Green, a witness for the defense, reached out to him about McCabe’s search.

During Read’s first trial, Green testified that the search occurred at 2:27 a.m., but the prosecution claims he misinterpreted the cellphone data and was wrong on science.

Whiffin said the web search was not made at 2:27 a.m., before O’Keefe’s body was found, like the defense has alleged.

“I was able to take test devices, recreate test data to find out exactly what this timestamp meant, and discovered that it was actually the time stamp that the tab within the browser was brought into focus, and has no relevance to when the actual web query had been made,” Whiffin explained.

Jurors were sent home for the day shortly before 1 p.m. An evidentiary hearing featuring ARCCA experts Dr. Daniel Wolfe and Dr. Andrew Rentschler then started just after 2 p.m.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

0 of 103 Karen Read Trial Karen Read listens to testimony during her trial, Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool) (Charles Krupa/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read listens to testimony during her trial, Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool) (Charles Krupa/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read, center, speaks with defense team during her trial, Friday, April 25, 2025, at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass. (Josh Reynolds /New York Post via AP, Pool) (Josh Reynolds/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read listens to the testimony of Cellebrite digital intelligence expert Ian Wiffin, during her murder retrial, in Norfolk Superior Court, in front of Judge Beverly J. Cannone, in Dedham, Mass., Monday April 28, 2025. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Pat Greenhouse/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Trial Karen Read chats with reporters while returning to court following the lunch break with her defense attorney Robert Alessi at her trial at Norfolk Superior Court, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read returns to court following the lunch break with her defense attorney Robert Alessi at her trial at Norfolk Superior Court, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read returns to court following the lunch break with her defense attorney Robert Alessi at her trial at Norfolk Superior Court, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read arrives with her lead defense attorney Alan Jackson, left, for her trial at Norfolk Superior Court, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read listens during opening arguments at Norfolk Superior Court on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 in Dedham, Mass. (Stuart Cahill /The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Stuart Cahill/AP) Karen Read lawyers Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read buffer zone Dedham court Two jurors chosen on first day of jury selection in retrial of Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Pre-Trial Hearing Dedham, MA - April 12: Karen Read at her pre-trial hearing at Norfolk Superior Court. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images) Karen Read Karen Read watches attorney Robert Alessi make a point during her trial at Norfolk Superior Court at Dedham, Mass., on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read interview with Ted Karen Read Karen Read (FILE - Karen Read and her defense team and the prosecution file motions in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, file)) Karen Read Karen Read in court Karen Read Judge approves joint motion to delay start of Karen Read’s 2nd murder trial Judge approves joint motion to delay start of Karen Read’s 2nd murder trial Karen Read appears in Norfolk Superior Court on Nov. 26, 2024 (Karen Read appears in Norfolk Superior Court on Nov. 26, 2024) Karen Read Mistrial Declared In Karen Read Murder Trial Dedham, MA - July 1: Karen Read looks toward the jurors, as they are greeted by Judge Beverly J. Cannone (not pictured) in Norfolk Superior Court. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read and John O'Keefe All stand as the jury files out to the courtroom, to start their fifth day of deliberations in the murder trial for Karen Read in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Monday, July 1, 2024. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Pat Greenhouse/AP) Karen Read jurors tell judge they’ve been unable to reach unanimous verdict Karen Read jurors tell judge they’ve been unable to reach unanimous verdict Day 3 of jury deliberations finishes without verdict in Karen Read trial Day 3 of jury deliberations finishes without verdict in Karen Read trial Karen Read awaits the juries verdict in her murder case at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Wednesday June 26, 2024. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP) (Greg Derr/AP) Closing arguments in Karen Read trial Defense attorneys in Karen Read murder trial argue with judge over jury verdict slip Defense attorneys in Karen Read murder trial argue with judge over jury verdict slip Karen Read murder trial Streets lined with Karen Read supporters as her fate rests in hands of the jury Streets lined with Karen Read supporters as her fate rests in hands of the jury Norfolk Superior Court Dedham Some witnesses are in the courtroom on Tuesday include Brian Albert, Colin Albert, and Jennifer McCabe. Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read trial Karen Read, center right, is seated Monday, June 10, 2024, in Norfolk Super Court, in Dedham, Mass., during her trial on charges in connection with the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O'Keefe. (Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Kayla Bartkowski/(Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)) Karen Read trial Karen Read is seated Monday, June 10, 2024, in Norfolk Super Court, in Dedham, Mass., during her trial on charges in connection with the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O'Keefe. (Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Kayla Bartkowski/(Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)) Karen Read trial Karen Read, John O'Keefe Karen Read murder trial Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read murder trial Karen Read murder trial Karen Read smiles after listening to her attorney Alan Jackson during her trial at Norfolk County Superior Court, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool) (Charles Krupa/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read and Officer O'Keefe Karen Read murder trial Karen Read Karen Read sits with her legal team team in court Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool) (David McGlynn/Karen Read sits with her legal team team in court Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool)) Karen Read Karen Read sits with her legal team team in court, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool) (David McGlynn/Karen Read sits with her legal team team in court, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool)) Karen Read trial Day 1 Karen Read opening statements begin Karen Read Karen Read

Prosecutors allege Read intentionally backed into O’Keefe after she dropped him off at a house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense has claimed that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O’Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group