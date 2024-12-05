Snow day! No class for students as storm hits Bay State’s second-largest city

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Public Schools called off class Thursday as a winter storm that could drop up to a half foot of snow in the city moved through Massachusetts.

Residents of the heart of the Commonwealth were dusting off their snow shovels and brushes as heavy, wet snow piled up on streets, sidewalks, and cars.

Nearly five inches of snow had already fallen in the city as of 7 a.m.

Main roads were slushy and slick, creating hazardous travel conditions for motorists.

Snow coats roads in Worcester

Head Start and after-school activities in the city were also canceled for the day.

A parking ban is in effect across the city.

Worcester Public Works crews are out monitoring conditions.

