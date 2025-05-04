Man dead following shooting in Dorchester, police say

BOSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday night.

According to Boston Police, around 11 p.m., officers responded to call for a person shot in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Georgia Street.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported the victim to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information asked to contact police at 617-343-4470.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:

Online: Boston Police CrimeStoppers

By phone: 1-800-494-TIPS

By text: Text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

