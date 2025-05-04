Man dies after reportedly falling from balcony in South Boston, police investigating

BOSTON — Police are investigating the death of a man after he reportedly fell from a balcony in Boston.

Boston Police say officers responded to a radio call around 11:55 p.m. for a report of a ‘serious injury’ in the area of 190 Emerson Street in South Boston.

Upon arrival, officers observed members of the Boston Fire Department rendering aid to an adult male who had reportedly fallen from a third-floor balcony.

Members of Boston EMS arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures, however, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group