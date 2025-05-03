One person killed following four-car crash on Route 28 in Reading

READING, Mass. — One person is dead following a four-car crash in Reading on Friday night.

According to Reading Police, around 10:06 p.m., crews received around a dozen 911 calls about a collision at the intersection of Main and Hopkins streets.

Police say a 2006 gray Volvo XC70 was traveling southbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a 2014 green Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on Hopkins Street, toward the intersection with Main Street.

The Volvo allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Main and Hopkins streets and struck the driver’s side door of the Ford.

The Ford then spun into traffic traveling northbound on Main Street, colliding with a 2014 gray Audi Q7. The Volvo collided with a 2018 gray Toyota RAV4 after the initial collision.

The driver of the Volvo was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger from the RAV4 was also injured and taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 781-944-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

