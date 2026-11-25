BOSTON — The state’s highest court has denied Plymouth County prosecutors’ request to delay the March retrial of a Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children.

Jury selection in Lindsay Clancy’s retrial is scheduled to begin March 29, 2027.

In a recent filing with the Supreme Judicial Court (SJC), Assistant District Attorney Melissa Johnsen expressed concerns about the defense’s pending double jeopardy appeal.

Johnsen argued that it would not make sense for prosecutors to prepare for a retrial that the court could ultimately rule unconstitutional, especially since a decision on the appeal is unlikely before jury selection begins.

A judge will hear Clancy’s appeal to have her retrial dismissed in January of next year.

“The full Court will presumably determine whether such a retrial will violate the defendant’s double jeopardy rights,” said Johnsen. “As such, it makes little sense to move forward with proceedings intended to bring the defendant to a trial, where this Court may ultimately decide that a retrial is barred by double jeopardy.”

Johnsen said it would be “ambitious” to believe the appeal could be resolved before jury selection begins.

Clancy’s defense attorneys opposed the delay, arguing that Clancy “wants to keep her trial date,” and that a stay would cause her “real harm,” as she has been held without bail at Tewksbury State Hospital for three years.

“The government chose to prosecute Ms. Clancy a second time. She has chosen to assert both her protection against double jeopardy and her right to a speedy trial. Asserting one does not forfeit the other,” her attorneys, Kevin Reddington and Martin Weinberg, said.

Reddington also emphasized his desire for the retrial to begin as soon as possible, noting that Judge William Sullivan, who has presided over the case, will reach the mandatory judicial retirement age in June.

A substantial delay could result in the retrial being heard by a different judge.

Clancy’s first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict, deadlocking 11-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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