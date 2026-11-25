EAST BOSTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts lottery winner was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ariel Velasquez won the lottery prize on the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game in East Boston. Velasquez chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Mass. State Lottery announcement.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations division in Boston said Velasquez was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 24 as an illegal alien from El Salvardor.

According to ICE, Velasquez entered the United States illegally back in May of 2013 and was ordered to be removed by an immigration judge in 2014.

“Welcome to the ERO Boston lottery! Where illegal aliens and sanctuary politicians are out of luck, and the law-abiding citizens of New England are always the winners!” ICE Boston wrote on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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