BROCKTON, Mass. — Drivers this Thanksgiving could be hit hard in the wallet at the gas pump.

GasBuddy said US drivers could spend nearly a billion dollars more on gas this year than last between Wednesday and Sunday.

At Speedway on 1614 Main Street in Brockton, drivers will be able to fill up their tank for free starting at 8 a.m.

The gas will be flowing until they’ve pumped $7,777 worth of gas.

The event is being put on by Jeffrey Glassman Injury Lawyers.

Brockton native and undefeated professional boxer Kevin Walsh will also be at the pumps.

The free gas comes right in time for Thanksgiving travel.

AAA reports that a gallon of regular unleaded in Massachusetts is $3.75.

That’s down about 47 cents from a month ago when gas was around $4.22 a gallon.

Still gas on Wednesday is about 70 cents more than it was a year ago at $3.04.

The Speedway gas station will remained closed until the free gas event begins at 8 a.m..

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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