Showcase Cinemas in Foxborough to hold last day of theater operations

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. — Showcase Cinemas in Foxborough will hold its last day of theater operations today, January 10.

“It has been our pleasure to serve the Foxboro community with great movie-going for many years. Due to a business decision our last day of cinema operations will be Saturday, January 10,” they said in a statement online.

Phoenix Theaters is expected to open their new flagship location in what is now Showcase next summer.

The Michigan-based chain announced plans to invest millions of dollars to refurbish the existing 14-screen theater, promising a new movie-going experience for local residents.

Upgrades to the theater will include heated and reclining seats, 4K projectors, and a new immersive sound system, enhancing the comfort and quality of the viewing experience.

Patriot Place cinema patrons and Starpass loyalty members in the meantime are urged to visit other Showcase Cinemas locations in Dedham, Randolph, and North Attleboro when the Foxboro theater closes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

