New multi-million-dollar theater makeover coming to Patriot Place, replacing Showcase Cinemas

FOXBORO, Mass. — A new movie theater experience is coming to Foxboro.

Phoenix Theaters announced on Wednesday its launching a flagship location in what is now the Showcase Cinemas at Patriots Place.

The Michigan-based chain announced plans to invest millions of dollars to refurbish the existing 14-screen theater, promising a new movie-going experience for local residents.

“Their multi-million-dollar investment will revitalize our theatre space with immersive sound, heated reclining seats, crystal-clear projection, and more,” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. "We knew after our first meeting with the Phoenix team that they have an incredible commitment to creating an unforgettable moviegoing experience at family-friendly prices, and we can’t wait to welcome our guests to enjoy the show next summer.”

Upgrades to the theater will include heated and reclining seats, 4K projectors, and a new immersive sound system, enhancing the comfort and quality of the viewing experience.

The theatre will be replacing the popular Showcase Cinemas, which announced in October that they will be closing in early 2026.

Renovations will begin next month, and the theater is set to open next summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

