Showcase Cinemas to close popular Mass. movie theater location

FOXBORO, Mass. — Showcase Cinemas is preparing to close down one of its popular movie theater locations in Massachusetts.

A spokesperson for the chain told Boston 25 News that the theater at Patriot Place in Foxboro will be shuttered in early 2026.

“Due to a business decision, we have entered into a mutual agreement with the landlord to terminate the lease at Patriot Place,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Cinema operations are expected to cease in early 2026.”

Additional details on the business decision weren’t immediately available.

Patriot Place cinema patrons and Starpass loyalty members are urged to visit other Showcase Cinemas locations in Dedham, Randolph, and North Attleboro when the Foxboro theater closes.

