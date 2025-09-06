Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Mass. with threats of wind damage, flooding, tornadoes

DEDHAM, Mass. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in parts of Massachusetts as storms are set to bring damaging winds, flooding, and possible tornadoes.

This watch is in effect for Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester counties through 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Berkshire County are in a tornado warning through 2:30 on Saturday.

Southern New England's first tornado warning of 2025 has just been issued along the NY-CT-MA border.



Will be monitoring this cell extremely close as it progresses through western Mass over the next couple of hours... pic.twitter.com/woPGHCSuEi — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) September 6, 2025

Boston 25 News Meteorologist Tucker Antico warned that the peak of the storms is expected between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of CT, DE, ME, MD, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/haIeFyqLxE — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 6, 2025

The North Shore and Boston have a chance to see rain after dark, but storms will have weakened at this point.

Temperatures in the mid-80s and humid conditions will fuel an afternoon front, packing the ingredients for summer storms west and north of Boston.

“Wind and flooding are my greatest concerns, and you heard me mention tornado, and it is a day where although it is a low threat, it’s very much there,” said Antico during his Saturday morning forecast.

Sunday is shaping up to be drab, with plenty of moisture in the forecast.

Because it will be cooler and less humid, severe weather isn’t a concern, but southern New England is in for cloudy skies and on-and-off showers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

