Tornado spotted, warnings issued in parts of Massachusetts as storms move through the state

Mass. — A confirmed tornado has been located over Holden, as warnings have been issued in several parts of Massachusetts as storms continue to move through the state.

A Tornado warning has been issued in Middlesex and Worcester counties through 4:45 pm.

TORNADO WARNING for downtown Worcester and areas to the north & northeast. Take shelter in the lowest floor of the building you're in! pic.twitter.com/I3n6eUFXpW — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) September 6, 2025

Another warning has been issued in Hampden County through 4:45 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will affect Worcester, Marlborough, Shrewsbury, Hudson, Westborough, Holden, Northborough, Clinton, Lancaster, and Sterling around 4:15 P.M. followed by Southborough, Stow, and Harvard around 4:20 p.m. Additionally, it will later on affect Framingham, Acton, Sudbury, Maynard, and Boxborough around 4:25 P.M.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester counties through 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Boston 25 News Meteorologist Tucker Antico warned that the peak of the storms is expected between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

