Weather Alert: Tracking Friday afternoon thunderstorms, torrential rain

WEATHER ALERT FRIDAY

It won’t be a total washout today, but you’ll want to keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy. The morning will feature isolated downpours, mostly over southeastern MA. A more substantial batch of thunderstorms will develop this afternoon with torrential rain, hail, and gusty wind. That will cross from west to east in a line with the potential for some localized flooding. Late afternoon and evening travelers will find slow downs as a result. Stay alert for any severe thunderstorms warnings that are issued.

Between showers it will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the 70s. Of all spots today, the Cape and Islands will probably stay dry through the afternoon with only the slight chance for a lonely shower.

SUNNY, REFRESHING HOLIDAY WEEKEND

The weekend will feature cool wake-up 50s and warm afternoon 70s. Scattered clouds will puff up in the afternoons and mix with the blue skies. It honestly looks great. The low humidity will be the cherry on top!

STAYING NICE NEXT WEEK

High pressure and dry weather will drive the forecast next week. Each day is a near repeat with partly cloudy skies. We’re watching Thursday night or Friday as the next rainy day.

