Several teens indicted in assault of Danvers resident with special needs

DANVERS, Mass. — A group of six teens are in trouble for beating up a Danvers man with special needs.

According to the Essex District Attorney’s Office on October 12, a group of six teens lured the victim, Christopher “Ducky” Anderson into the woods behind Holten Richmond Middle School. The DA says the group kicked him and threw his own bike at him.

The teens range in age, the oldest is 15, and the youngest are under the age of 14.

Anderson suffered fractured ribs after the attack.

His attack was the subject of a select board meeting in Danvers days after it happened.

It just breaks my heart every day, and I can’t sleep at night. I’m sorry, guys. And it’s hard. Can you guys do more for me please,” Ducky said at the meeting.

On October 18th, after one of the teens was arrested both spoke to our Christine McCarthy.

“I want to tell them to never come near my son again. To never, ever, ever DARE come near him again,” said mother Antoinette Anderson.

“I shake every night. My hands shake every night and I cry in my sleep,” said Ducky, “These kids were cowards and bad kids, very bad kids who hurt me. They had no reason to hurt me.”

Right now it’s not clear when the teens will show up in court.

Danvers police also said they aren’t releasing many details because the incident involved junelines, but are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, or any others, to report it directly to our department at 978-774-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

