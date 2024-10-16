‘I can’t sleep at night’: Victim of alleged assault in Danvers makes emotional plea for help

DANVER, Mass. — Dozens of people packed the select board meeting in Danvers on Tuesday night calling for help following a weekend attack on a well-known community member.

Chris Anderson, or “Ducky” as most know him became emotional talking about the incident and how it’s affected him.

It just breaks my heart every day, and I can’t sleep at night. I’m sorry, guys. And it’s hard. Can you guys do more for me please, Anderson said.

The alleged incident took place at HRMS/Plains Park and police know many people are asking questions and looking for answers.

“Please know that our department is taking this incident very seriously and that we are actively investigating to ensure that all parties involved are held accountable,” Danvers police said in a post

People at the meeting spoke angrily about what they say are a group of young people around town who for years have been causing trouble in town.

Anserson’s mom and others called for something to be done after this latest attack.

“I’ve had many encounters with them driving my car. Having them give me the finger yelling at me and I am sick to death of it. And then when they go and damn near kill my son, who wouldn’t hurt a flea, I have had it right up to here,” she said.

Danvers police also said they aren’t releasing many details because the incident involved junelines, but are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, or any others, to report it directly to our department at 978-774-1212.

“We recognize that as a community, this can be frustrating, but we assure you that it is no reflection of our department and officers’ dedication to thoroughly investigating this and every incident,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

