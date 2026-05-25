Several events across the state honor fallen heroes this Memorial Day

QUINCY, Mass. — Several events across New England honored the sacrifice of our fallen men and women in uniform this Memorial Day.

A Memorial Day tradition in Quincy was forced indoors by the weather but not canceled in spirit. The city moved the celebration inside Quincy High School.

Michael Sullivan was this year’s keynote speaker, a lifelong Quincy resident, North Quincy High School graduate and a US Marine Corps Veteran who served during the Iraq war from 2001 to 2007.

A moment of silence also held for Boston Firefighter Bobby Kilduff, who died battling a fire in Dorchester Saturday night. Kilduff also served in the US Marine Corps.

Across New England, communities kept the purpose of the day front and center.

Mayor Michelle Wu and several state leaders delivered remarks at the Puerto Rican Veterans Monument Plaza in Boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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