Massachusetts gas prices could reach record highs this summer

NEWTON, Mass. — The average gallon of gas in Massachusetts is more than $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022. That year, the state reached a record high when gas prices averaged $5.04 a gallon in the Commonwealth.

AAA says as of Thursday night; the average gallon is $4.15 in the state. It went up twenty cents over the past week, a significant jump during the war with Iran.

“We’ve got an ongoing supply crunch that is getting worse and worse around the globe,” AAA Spokesperson, Mark Schieldrop, said. “All the levers are moving in the direction to keep gas prices elevated especially if the oil prices remain under pressure as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and we don’t have a peace deal.”

Those levers include the Strait of Hormuz closing during the war, and a couple of other factors. Schieldrop says the United States has exported a record amount of gas during the past two weeks. Americans are also driving more than last year which is shrinking the supply.

“The longer this goes on, the longer it will take to go back to normal. We’re going to have elevated prices for many months even if a peace deal is reached.”

It’s not out of the question that over the next few months we reach or succeed the previous record high prices from three years ago when the Russia and Ukraine war began.

Greg Malone stopped in at the Newton Rest Stop Thursday night. He said before the price hikes, he paid around $25 a week to gas up his car. Now, he’s paying $45 a week.

“Gas prices are too high, they got to lower them,” Malone said. “I try and cut wherever I can.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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