Second man arrested in connection with deadly Mattapan triple shooting

BOSTON — A second man has been arrested in connection with a deadly triple shooting in Mattapan.

20-year-old Kwessi Silcott of Mattapan turned himself in around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Silcott is charged with first-degree murder and carrying a firearm without a license.

The first suspect, 22-year-old Dkhrai Wornum-Brown, of Dorchester, was arrested Tuesday morning.

He appeared in court and was held without bail. He is due back in court on February. 5 for a probable cause hearing.

On Saturday, October 11, around 1:24, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and reports of multiple people shot in the area of 2 Hiawatha Road in Mattapan.

Upon arrival, officers located three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were treated at the scene and transported by Boston EMS to local hospitals.

On Friday, November 7, 2025, one of the victims, 18-year-old G’Kiyah Lewis of Malden, died from her injuries.

The other two adult male victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Silcott is set to appear in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester on Friday.

The shooting remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

