Dorchester man arraigned on murder charge in connection with Mattapan shooting

BOSTON — A Dorchester man has been charged with first-degree murder following a tragic October shooting in Mattapan that left an 18-year-old woman dead and two men injured, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Tuesday.

Dkhrai Wornum-Brown, 22, was arraigned in Dorchester’s Boston Municipal Court on charges of first-degree murder and carrying a firearm without a license, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

18-year-old G’Kiyah Lewis of Malden died from her injuries in the October 11 Mattapan shooting.

Around 1:24 p.m. on October 11, officers responded to the area of 2 Hiawatha Road for reports of multiple people shot.

Officials say two men rode up on a scooter and fired at least 21 shots at the porch, striking three of the 5 people there. The shooter got back onto the scooter and the two men fled the scene.

The other two adult male victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to identify and locate the two men through video, GPS tracking, and other circumstantial evidence.

At approximately 6:00 a.m. today, a Boston Police SWAT team arrested Wornum-Brown, the operator of the scooter in Roxbury.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the second man involved.

“The violent death of G’Kiyah Lewis is a societal tragedy. I’m grateful for the great investigative effort that brought someone forward to answer for this terrible crime and I urge the second suspect to turn himself in before he or anyone else gets hurt. I extend my deepest sympathies to G’Kiyah’s family and friends and our office will provide all the help and support they need as this case moves forward,” DA Kevin Hayden said.

