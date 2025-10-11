Three people hurt, one with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON — Three people are hurt, one seriously, after a shooting in Mattapan on Saturday afternoon.

According to Boston police, around 1:21 p.m., officers responded to the area of 2 Hiawatha Road for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police found that three victims had been shot.

All three were transported to local hospitals, and at least one victim has life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and additional information is not being provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group