Seasonal Blues: How to beat the winter slump

DEDHAM, Mass. — As daylight fades and temperatures drop, many people experience a dip in mood and energy. This phenomenon, known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), often strikes in late fall and winter when sunlight is scarce.

Psychologist Dr. Harry Cohen, author of Be the Sun, Not the Salt, explains:

“When daylight saving kicks in and it gets dark at like 3:30, you go, ‘Oh my God, okay, it’s real.’”

How to Cope: The SCORE Method

Dr. Cohen recommends following the acronym SCORE to stay balanced during the darker months:

Sleep : Prioritize a full night’s rest.

: Prioritize a full night’s rest. Consumption : “What you take in—not just to your mouth, but to your mind. What you read, social media, what you listen to… What we read, listen to, eat and drink affects us, so really be thoughtful about what you’re consuming.”

: “What you take in—not just to your mouth, but to your mind. What you read, social media, what you listen to… What we read, listen to, eat and drink affects us, so really be thoughtful about what you’re consuming.” Outside : Get outdoors and soak up sunlight whenever possible, even if it’s cold.

: Get outdoors and soak up sunlight whenever possible, even if it’s cold. Relationships : “Hey man, I really appreciate you. I haven’t seen you or talked to you or hung out with you in a long time.”

: “Hey man, I really appreciate you. I haven’t seen you or talked to you or hung out with you in a long time.” Exercise: “Do the stuff that you already do that makes you feel a little bit better during these cold and dark winter months.”

Extra Tips

Limit alcohol and sugar, avoid emotionally upsetting content, and focus on uplifting others. Small, consistent actions can make winter feel a little brighter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group