NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families is investigating after an 8-year-old girl died in a fire in New Bedford Tuesday, 25 Investigates has learned.

Radio transmissions obtained by 25 Investigates capture the urgent response as firefighters learned people could be trapped inside the burning Rivet Street home and began searching for children.

“Active fire. I can see smoke,” a first responder can be heard saying in audio provided by RangeCast.

Moments later, another transmission reported, “Heavy fire on the third floor right on the corner of Rivet and Orchard.”

New Bedford firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Within minutes of arriving, crews were alerted that people might be trapped inside.

“People on the second floor. Come to the back,” a first responder said around 4:20 p.m.

The urgency intensified as crews learned children could still be inside.

“We heard there’s two kids,” a responder said. “We tried to make entrance, but the hallway was smoked out.”

By about 4:30 p.m., radio transmissions indicated firefighters were still searching.

“Looking for those kids,” one responder said.

Minutes later, crews were told they were looking for a little girl. As conditions inside deteriorated, firefighters were ordered out of the building.

“Heavy fire,” a responder said around 4:43 p.m.

“All crews back out. Make the announcement. I don’t want anybody in the building,” another transmission said.

Firefighters continued battling the fire from outside. About 30 minutes later, crews located the girl.

“As of right now, all crews are combatting exterior operations,” a responder said.

“We have one victim removed,” another transmission said.

“EMS is heading toward you guys. They’re headed toward the hospital.”

The 8-year-old girl became the first child to die in a fire in Massachusetts in more than 18 months.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in investigating the cause of the fire.

25 Investigates reached out to the New Bedford Fire Department and the Bristol County District Attorney for additional information.

Radio transmission audio courtesy of RangeCast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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